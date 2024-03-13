Nalagarh: Country-made pistol recovered from two youth

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 12

The Nalagarh police recovered a country-made pistol from two youth during checking while patrolling near Dheerowal last evening.

DSP Nalagarh Firoz Khan said that the two youth were found roaming on foot under suspicious circumstances last evening near Dheerowal following which the police stopped and checked them.

“The duo have been identified as 23-year old youth Jujjhar Singh, alias Billu, and 22-year old Robin Singh. Both hail from Manjholi area of Nalagarh. Jujjhar Singh had hidden the pistol in his trouser while a live cartridge was recovered from the pocket of his shirt. No gun licence could be produced by the youth before the police,” informed Khan.

A case under section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the duo and further probe was underway. They were produced before a local court which remanded them to four days in police custody.

