Couple, 15 & 16 years old, found hanging

Nahan, June 16

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a teenage couple were found hanging from a sheesham tree in a forest near Nahan, creating panic in the area.

The police said they received information about the incident on Saturday night, leading to the immediate deployment of security personnel to the site. Forensic teams were also present at the site this morning as the bodies were taken down from the tree and sent for postmortem examination to Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Saurav (16), a resident of Matak Majri village, and Madhubala (15), a resident of Pardooni village.

Prima facie, it appears that that the teenaged couple chose a secluded spot near the Ramadhaun road in the Sainj ki Ser Panchayat area to end their lives.

It is thought that they took this drastic step few days ago and the bodies had already reached a decomposed state due to the heat, making it difficult to stand at the site due to the stench. The police said they were are treating the case as a probable suicide, but had not ruled out other possibilities. Local villagers reported that the couple reached the remote spot by following a path towards the pipeline, an area rarely visited by people.

On Saturday evening, a local saw a body hanging from the tree. Upon further inspection, villagers found another body hanging from the same tree, leading to widespread shock and panic.

Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Rolta said the forensic team had reached the site, and the bodies were being sent for postmortem. The police have registered a case and investigation was underway.

