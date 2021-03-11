Couple goes missing in Lahaul valley while trekking, traced

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

A tourist couple, native of Uttar Pradesh, was traced by the police at Manali today. The couple went missing in Lahaul valley yesterday.

According to the police, the couple went to Koksar for an excursion in a taxi. The couple asked the taxi driver to park his car on the roadside and started trekking in the area. After trekking for some time, they lost their way and failed to return. The taxi driver informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Neeraj Kumar said that the police today found their mobile location at Manali, where they were staying.

The couple told the police that they had lost their way while trekking and later took the help of another taxi driver to reach Manali from Koksar. The DC urged the visitors to avoid venturing to isolated places in the district. He also asked the taxi drivers to discourage tourists to do so.