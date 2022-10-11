Course in data science started at IIT-Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 10

The Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, and the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) have jointly launched a six months certificate programme and a nine months advanced certificate programme in data science and machine learning. The programme will commence from the first week of November.

A spokesperson for the IIT, Mandi, said the course would be conducted through live-streaming sessions by the faculty members of the institute. The selection of interested candidates would be carried out through an eligibility test, which would be conducted on October 15 and 16. On completion of the course, the programme certificate would be collectively issued by IIT Mandi and the NSDC.

Professor Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said, “The global demand for data science and machine learning experts is growing rapidly. These certificate programmes are designed in such a way as to impart skills that are in demand by various industries across the world.”