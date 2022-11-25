Course on natural farming concludes

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 24

A 10-day course-cum-training on ‘recent development in organic production systems and natural farming’ concluded today at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

Seventeen scientists from universities of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal participated in the training.

Addressing the valedictory session, Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, said natural farming was a farmer-centric approach where the scientific community was learning along with farmers.

Earlier, course director and head of department, plant pathology, Dr HR Gautam urged the trainees to act as brand ambassadors and resource persons for natural farming in their institutions.

Participants were apprised of various aspects of the farming, including basic principles, food production, plant protection and post-harvest, and the overall economics of natural farming. Field visits to university farms at Mashobra and Nauni and hands-on training in the field were also undertaken. Dr Sanjeev Chauhan, Director of Research, Dr Manish Sharma, Dean, College of Horticulture, Dr CL Thakur, Dean, College of Forestry, training coordinators Dr NK Bharat and Dr Bhupesh Gupta along with faculty engaged in natural farming participated in the session.

#jammu #kashmir #Kerala #solan #tamil nadu