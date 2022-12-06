Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 5

A five-day refresher course on ‘Post-mortem diagnosis with emphasis on veterolegal investigations’ began at Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at CSK HP Agriculture University here today.

Chief Guest Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, announced that the university would open a modern post-modern centre on its premises to give training. “We need to give an equal status to animals as we give to human beings while performing a post-mortem examination,” he said.

Chaudhary said cruelty against animals must be stopped. He also cited the example of abandoned cattle creating problems in society.

He advised people not to disturb ecology and plant fruit trees in jungles so that monkeys and other animals do not leave their habitat in search of food. He asked the programme organisers to honour the first three trainees after taking their test at the end of the course.

The VC expressed happiness that specialists from top veterinary institutes would be training the officers. He also released 20 pamphlets and posters related to the course.

Dean Mandeep Sharma said such outreach programmes improved the skills of field officers. He asked trainees to become master trainers for other veterinarians. Course Director RK Asrani said that 20 veterinary officers from the state Department of Animal Husbandry were participating in the course.