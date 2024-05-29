HP High Court relief to Class IV employees

Shimla, May 28
In a relief to Class IV staff, the HP High Court today held that all such employees irrespective of their initial date of engagement or the date of their regularisation would retire on the last day of the month in which they attain the age of their superannuation of 60 years. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the judgment on a batch of petitions filed by Class IV employees challenging the notification issued by the government on February 21, 2018, whereby it had increased the age of superannuation of Class-IV employee from 58 to 60 years with a rider of cutoff date.
As per the notification, it gave such benefit only to those employees, who had been engaged on part time/daily wage basis prior to May 10, 2001 and regularised on or after May 10, 2001. It excluded employees who had been engaged on part time/daily wage basis/appointed after May 10, 2001 and insisted that they retire on attaining the age of 58. While allowing the petitions, the court struck down the words “appointed on part time/daily wage basis prior to May 10, 2001 and regularised on or after May 10, 2001” in the notification.
