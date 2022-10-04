Covid: 11 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, October 3

As many as 11 Covid cases were reported in the state, taking the tally to 312,233. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 99. There were four cases in Kangra, three in Mandi and one each in Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Shimla and Solan. — TNS

#Kangra #Shimla