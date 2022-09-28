Covid: 27 new cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, September 27
As many as 27 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,160. Besides, one person died of the virus in Shimla. The number of active cases declined to 174.
The highest 11 cases were recorded in Kangra. — TNS
