Covid: Active cases, positivity rate dip, death count a concern in Himachal Pradesh

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 30

Even as the active case load has reduced by around 45 per cent over the last one week and the hospitality rate continues to be around 2.5 per cent, the number of deaths is not declining.

On an average, seven to eight persons have succumbed to the virus every day over the last 10 days. In a wave that’s largely considered to be driven by a relatively mild omicron variant, the death count is worrisome.

“Almost every victim in the latest wave had a co-morbid condition. A pure Covid death has been rare this time,” said NHM Director Hemraj Bairwa. “It shows the vaccination has had a good effect on healthy individuals,” he said.

While the death rate continues to be a concern, the other Covid parameters such as the number of active cases, the positivity rate and the hospitalization rate appear to be moving in the right direction. The positivity rate has dropped down to 17-18 per cent from a high of 22-23 per cent a week back, and the hospitalization rate is also around 2 per cent.

The number of active cases, in particular, has seen a massive decline over the last one week – from a high of 17, 295 on January 22, the count had nosedived to 9,453 by Saturday evening, a decline of over 45 per cent. The major reason for this steep decline, though, was the reduced testing per day in the wake of heavy snowfall about a week back.

“The testing has been increased again and the active cases will rise proportionately. We will have to wait for the positivity rate to drop to a certain level before we can say the wave is on the decline,” said Bairwa.

It is unlikely that the state will witness the peak of the third wave in the first week of February as was expected by the Health Department. “Given how things are panning out, it doesn’t look like the numbers will increase too much, unless the virus changes its behavior substantially. Nevertheless, we can’t let our guard down,” said Bairwa.

