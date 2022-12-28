Covid mock drills in Shimla, elsewhere

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

As per the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a mock drill was conducted in Shimla and other districts by the Health Department to check the Covid preparedness of health institutions. All the districts have been directed to upload data on the Covid portal.

According to a government official, the objective of the mock drill is to check operational readiness for the management of Covid (including all identified Covid-dedicated facilities) with specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

“The healthcare facilities up to the PHC level (both government and private including AYUSH) in all districts of the state have started entries in the Covid India Portal from each district headquarter,” the spokesperson said.

The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioners of the districts. As of now, 671 facilities have been checked in for the Covid preparedness.