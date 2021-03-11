Covid orphans get PM CARES cover

Covid orphans get PM CARES cover

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar hands over documents to a child in Una on Monday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Una, May 30

All four children orphaned due to Covid in the district were today formally brought under the cover of the PM CARES for Children scheme at a function presided over by Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar at the secretariat here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme virtually in Delhi.

Siblings Aryan and Suman Preet of Badheda Lower in Haroli subdivision, Gursimran Singh of Kuthiari in Amb subdivision and and Mahabir Rana of Dulehri Rajputan in Bangana subdivision had lost their second parent due to the pandemic, while their first parent had died earlier due to some other reason.

Kanwar said that under the PM CARES for Children scheme, the beneficiaries were given a financial relief of Rs 50,000. The amount was deposited in their bank accounts that could be withdrawn only at the age of 18 years. “The child is covered under the Ayushman health insurance scheme and the government pays the premium. Till the age of 18 years, foster parents are given Rs 4,000 per child every month for their boarding and lodging, while Rs 1,000 per month is given to the orphaned child for meeting incidental expenses,” he added.

The beneficiaries children were given a folder containing documents such as Ayushman cards, PM CARES for Children certificates, post office passbooks, and certificates by Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma.

District Child Protection Officer Kuldip Singh, besides foster parents of the children attended the function.

Mandi: Ashwani Kumar, Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed six orphans of Mandi district through video-conferencing today. They had lost their parents during Covid.

“A district-level programme was organised in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in which the assistance, being provided under the Prime Minister’s CARES Fund, was handed over to the children by the district administration” he added.

Hamirpur: Three kids of the district who were orphaned due to the pandemic will be covered under the Prime Minister CARES scheme. Significantly, the scheme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country virtually. Guardians of these children gathered at the video conference hall of the district collectorate here today.

It was learnt that these kids, who were in the age group of 6 to 14 years, had lost their parents last year in the second wave of the pandemic.

Govt ensures admission to nearest school

  • The state government has to ensure that the orphaned child gets admission to the nearest government educational institution.
  • A grant of Rs 20,000 per year is provided to his foster parents to meet his education expenses till the completion of schooling.
  • If the beneficiary child wants to go for higher education, the government will provide interest-free loan and the principal amount shall be returned after he starts earning.
  • Alternately, the child can opt for skill development or vocational courses.
  • On the completion of 23 years of age, children will be eligible to receive Rs 10 lakh.

