Covid surge, Himachal sees 354 cases in 24 hours

Shimla, April 1
In a sudden surge, 354 Covid cases were recorded in the state today. The total number of active cases rose to 1,196.
The highest number of 75 cases were reported in Mandi, followed by 67 in Kangra, 58 in Hamirpur, 43 in Shimla, 37 in Bilaspur, 22 in Kullu, 18 in Solan, 15 in Chamba, three in Una and two in Kinnaur.
The total number of Covid cases in the state so far is 314,613 and 4,196 deaths. The government has advised people to wear masks, especially in crowded places. The Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital here has made wearing of mask mandatory.
There has been a steep increase in Covid cases in the state over the past fortnight and two persons had died in the past one week.
