Cow sanctuaries, gau sadans declared infirmaries

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

The state government has declared some of the cow sanctuaries and gau sadans as infirmaries.

An official spokesperson of the government said an official notification to this effect has been issued under Sub-Section (1) of Section 35 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

As per the notification, gau sadan at Lahri Barota in Bilaspur district, cow sanctuary at Manjheer in Chamba, cow sanctuary at Kheri in Hamirpur, gau sadan at Khajjian, cow sanctuary at Luthan, gau sadan at Khabbal and cow sanctuary at Kanghain in Kangra, gau sadan at Longini in Mandi, gau sadan at Sunni in Shimla, cow sanctuary at Kotla Barog in Sirmaur, cow sanctuary at Handa Kundi in Solan and cow sanctuary at Thanakalan Khas in Una will function as infirmaries with immediate effect.