CPM candidate Tikender Panwar files nomination from Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 25

CPM candidate Tikender Panwar filed his nomination papers from the Shimla constituency today. “Shimla is no longer the city it used to be. It has been turned into a concrete jungle. People get stuck in traffic jams for hours in such a small city. How can we call it a Smart City?” he said after filing nomination.

Panwar, a former Deputy Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, accused the BJP government in the state of excluding common people from the development model and plans of Shimla city. He said, “Good cities are built with people’s participation, but the BJP government has completely removed city residents from the process. We will go to people to understand what kind of development model they want for their city.”

Panwar said, “Also, the use of drugs among youth is increasing rampantly. We need to check this to save our youth.” He has promised to reclaim the spirit and soul of the city.

#Shimla