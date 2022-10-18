CPM fields Panwar from Shimla Urban

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 17

The CPM today announced Tikender Panwar, former Deputy Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, as its candidate for the prestigious Shimla urban seat. With this, the CPM has become the first party to announce candidates for 11 seats it is contesting in the Assembly elections. “We have announced the names of all our 11 candidates,” said CPM state secretary Onkar Shad.

Rejuvenation of Shimla city main issue The CPM is the first party to announce candidates for 11 seats it is contesting in the forthcoming Assembly elections

Rejuvenation of Shimla city will be the main poll issue of CPM candidate Tikender Panwar, former Deputy Mayor of Shimla MC

Panwar says he will not use any non-recyclable material during his election campaign

The other 10 candidates are sitting MLA Rakesh Singha from Theog, Kushal Bhardwaj (Jogindernagar), Mahender Rana (Seraj), Kashmir Singh Thakur (Hamirpur), Ashish Kumar (Pachhad), Kuldeep Tanwar (Kasumpti), Kishori Lal (Karsog) and Vishal Shangta (Jubbal-Kotkhai), Hotam Singh Sonkhla (Kullu) and Devki Nand (Anni).

Following the announcement of his name for the Shimla Urban seat, Panwar said his main poll plank would be the rejuvenation of Shimla city which has “suffered immensely during the BJP’s triple-engine government”.

Panwar said that the BJP government had destroyed the spirit of Shimla city and changed it into a steel city. He would not use any non-recyclable material during his campaign, he added.

#Shimla