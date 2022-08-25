CPM holds protest over Shimla water shortage

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

Even as Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited is claiming that water supply has been restored in the city, the CPM today held a protest over the shortage of water in the city.

“There is still severe shortage of water in several parts of the city. In Totu, residents are not getting water over the last many days, neither from the MC supply nor from the Jal Shakti Vibhag connections,” said CITU state president Vijender Mehra.

He further alleged that it’s not only the peripheral areas of the city that are without water but also several parts of the core area of the city. “Many parts are without supply eve in Kaithu ward, which falls in the main city,” he said.

Low pressure The SJPNL may claim that they are providing water but the the water pressure is very low. Vijender Mehra, CPM leader

#Shimla