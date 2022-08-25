CPM holds protest over Shimla water shortage

Shimla, August 24
Even as Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited is claiming that water supply has been restored in the city, the CPM today held a protest over the shortage of water in the city.
“There is still severe shortage of water in several parts of the city. In Totu, residents are not getting water over the last many days, neither from the MC supply nor from the Jal Shakti Vibhag connections,” said CITU state president Vijender Mehra.
He further alleged that it’s not only the peripheral areas of the city that are without water but also several parts of the core area of the city. “Many parts are without supply eve in Kaithu ward, which falls in the main city,” he said.
Low pressure
The SJPNL may claim that they are providing water but the the water pressure is very low. Vijender Mehra, CPM leader
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...