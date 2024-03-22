CPM leader flays BJP attempt to halt Samman Nidhi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 21

The BJP has complained to the Election Commission that the state government has been violating the model code of conduct by initiating the process of filling the application forms for women to get Rs 1,500 under Samman Nidhi Yojana. This decision of the BJP was strongly condemned by the CPM and termed it as an anti-women decision of the BJP.

CPM Secretary Bhupender Singh said, “Among the 10 guarantees given by the Congress before the Assembly elections, it was said that Rs 1500 will be given to women every month. However, it has announced to implement this election promise in the second year of its tenure, for which applications were received at the tehsil level. But, a delegation led by BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the state Election Officer Manish Garg in Shimla and demanded to stop this process, which has revealed the anti-women face of the BJP.”

“Earlier, the same BJP leaders were accusing the Congress of cheating women, but when the Congress started fulfilling its promise, they are creating hurdles for it. These BJP leaders are misleading women to get their votes in the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

He said the BJP leaders were silent on the issue of electoral bonds and to divert attention from it, they were misleading the public by indulging in such “stunts”. Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP leaders were also against restoring the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh.

CPM leader Bhupender Singh appealed to the general public, especially women, not to fall into the trap of BJP leaders and vote against them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and teach them a lesson. He has urged the Election Commission to not halt the Samman Nidhi Yojana process in the state.

