CPM names 25 for campaign in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, October 23
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Politburo members Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali and Ashok Dhawale are among 25 leaders who will propagate the party’s programmes during the elections in the state. Besides, six Central Committee members, including Mariam Dhawale, Surender Singh, Rajender Negi, Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon, Amra Ram and Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami are on the list of the star campaigners.
The CPM is contesting 11 seats, with Rakesh Singha, MLA from Theog, spearheading the campaign.
