CPM slams BJP & Cong for poll announcements

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 25

Expressing concern over the political situation developing in Himachal, the state secretariat of the CPM slammed both the BJP and the Congress for making announcements in the election year without any financial provisions to lure voters.

“The Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility Budget Management Act, 2005, does not permit the government to have a fiscal deficit more than 2.5 per cent of the State Gross Domestic Product. However, both parties make such announcements in the election year,” said CPM state secretary Onkar Shad.

The CPM state secretary said this kind of politics must be brought to an end and an open debate and transparency must be adopted on this issue. He further said the government must review the issue of closure of offices and until then the decision to close all such institutions should be put in abeyance. “We appeal to the government to review it within a period of 15 days, and till then a status quo be maintained on this sensitive issue,” Shad added.

The CPM further said the government must not succumb to the pressure being put by the Adani group by shutting down cement plants and should come out with a White Paper on the issue.