CPM to support AAP on seats where it is not contesting

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

The CPM will unconditionally and indirectly support Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in constituencies where its candidates are not contesting, said Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, party candidate from the Kasumpti Assembly seat and president of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha here today. The party has so far announced 11 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He said, “There has been no alliance between the CPM and AAP but we have decided to support AAP candidates or other worthy candidates in Assembly seats where we are not contesting to keep the BJP out of power.”

He accused the Congress and the BJP of dividing the people of the Kasumpti Assembly segment into two princely states of Junga Keonthal and Kyar Koti to seek votes. He said that development in this constituency neighbouring Shimla had taken a back seat and elections were contested on “Daru, Dabangta and Devta”.

Tanwar, while addressing mediapersons, said that people had lost faith in both Congress and BJP were looking for a third alternative. He added that he would contest the election on development plank and link roads, quality health and education and water were his top priorities.

He said that the condition of education, health, road and transport facilities in 36 panchayats of the Kasumpti Assembly segment was worse than facilities available in many inaccessible panchayats of the state. “Due to violation of forest norms, about 300 roads are not maintained,” he added.