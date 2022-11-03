CPM’s Kuldeep Tanwar bats for old pension plan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

Kuldeep Tanwar, CPM candidate from Kasumpti, said today that how the old pension scheme could be denied to employees if an MLA or MP was eligible for it. He said governments were withdrawing from their social responsibilities.

“After spending his best years in service, an employee is being left to fend for himself when he needs the social security cover the most,” said Tanwar. He urged employee associations to fight their battles, be it the restoration of the OPS or the issues concerning outsourced and contractual employment.

#Shimla