CPM’s remark on nukes reeks of conspiracy against India: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Una, April 21

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that the CPM’s statement that India’s nuclear weapons should be abolished reeked of a conspiracy to weaken the country at the behest of foreign countries. He added that at a time when many countries were at war, such a remark clearly pointed towards a dangerous conspiracy that was bound to weaken the morale of the armed forces and the people of the country.

Anurag campaigned in the Gagret Assembly segment of Una district and addressed the BJP ‘Tridev’ and Scheduled Caste Morcha meetings. He also flagged off a bike rally as part of the election campaign. Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh, BJP candidate for the Gagret byelection Chaitanya Sharma, Una district BJP president Balbir Chaudhary and former Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur accompanied the Union Minister, who was given a rousing reception by party workers at his arrival.

Anurag gave useful tips on campaigning to the party workers at the meetings. He said that they were the backbone of the BJP and the elections were a test of their dedication and commitment towards the party. He called upon the party workers to propagate the policies and programmes of the BJP and development ushered in all fields in the 10-year rule of the Narendra Modi government. He also spoke about the welfare schemes initiated by the Central Government, particularly for weaker and marginalised sections of society, besides women and children.

Anurag, while interacting with mediapersons later, alleged that the leaders of the INDIA bloc were arrogant and corrupt. He added that some of these leaders were in jail and others were out on bail.

He said that in the first phase of the elections, people had shown the mirror to the INDIA bloc and these political parties had realised that they would be rejected for the third time as well. He added that the people of the country had seen that the INDIA bloc consisted of parties that indulged in politics of appeasement, made false promises, achieved new milestones in corruption, raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Karnataka Assembly, opposed the Ram Temple and gave refuge to elements involved in bombing and raping women in West Bengal.

He said that despite propaganda by the Opposition to mislead people, the BJP had won 282 seats in 2014, 303 in 2019 and would now win 404 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anurag Thakur #Una