CPS unveils embankment protection work in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 15

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur said 24 reports of projects — related to the channeling of rivers and protection of embankments in Kullu Assembly constituency — which are estimated to cost Rs 188 crore, were sent to the State Disaster Mitigation Authority. Out of these, six projects worth Rs 38 crore had been approved and the funds had been released.

Proposals for 4 other projects worth Rs 26.44 crore had been approved by the state government and the funds for these would be released in the next financial year, he added.

DPRs for 3 projects worth Rs 32 crore had also been sent to the National Disaster Management Authority after the approval of the state government.

n He said the project of embankment protection on the 195-metre stretch in Lanka Baker would be completed at a cost of Rs 4.03 crore.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the embankment protection work from Gau Sadan to the Sewerage Treatment Plant in Lanka Baker area of Kullu town today, he said proposals for four other projects worth Rs 26.44 crore had been approved by the state government and the funds for these would be released in the next financial year.

He added that DPRs for three projects worth Rs 32 crore had also been sent to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) after the approval of the state government.

The CPS said the project of embankment protection in the 195-metre stretch in Lanka Baker would be completed at a cost of Rs 4.03 crore.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department to complete the protection work before the monsoons. He said the damage caused by floods could be avoided by carrying out channeling on the banks of Beas River and other sensitive places in the Kullu Assembly constituency.

The CPS said the Kullu Assembly constituency would be made an ideal assembly constituency from the point of view of development, and many steps had been taken in this direction in the past 14 months.

He said untouched tourist places were being developed in the area in a bid to provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the area residents.

He added that Kaisdhar of Lug Valley was being developed for tourism.

Thakur said health services had been strengthened in the district, and all the posts of doctors had been filled in Regional Hospital, Kullu, in a bid to provide better health facilities for locals so that they do not have to go out of the district for health treatments.

He instructed the Electricity Department to prepare an estimate to lay underground electrical wires in the town.

The CPS said funds for the construction and repair of the building of the government school at Lanka Baker would be provided.

