Crackdown on cannabis mafia in Kullu, 34 arrested

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 12

In a crackdown on the cannabis mafia, the police arrested 34 persons and seized 5.71 kg cannabis, 110.57 kg hemp seeds and Rs 91,000 in cash in various parts of the Manikaran valley on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The police reportedly found 2.83 lakh cannabis plants illegally grown on 235 bigha forestland. The Forest Department has been asked to destroy the illegally cultivated cannabis.

Last month, it was observed that many persons from Nepal had descended on Manikaran. Sources said those persons went deep into remote forest areas to extract cannabis from hemp plants.

After collation of reports, a request was made to the police headquarters for arranging manpower for launching a massive operation.

Central Range DIG Madhusudan led the operation that saw three teams in action. The teams led by KD Sharma, Rajesh Kumar and Reeta Sharma had to trek for six-seven hours to reach the spot.

Six cases under the NDPS Act were registered by the teams. Around 2.20 kg cannabis and Rs 91,000 were seized from Ravi Bhadur of Nepal and 19 others in the Gahar area. All of them were arrested. Besides that, 3.51 kg cannabis and 110.57 kg hemp seeds were seized from Shiva of Nepal and 13 others at Rajag Thach. All 14 accused were arrested.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for illegally cultivating over 2 lakh cannabis plants on 150 bigha forestland at Rajag Thach, near Grahan village. Another 3,000 cannabis plants were found standing on one bigha land of Charanjeet of Grahan village. Around 50,000 cannabis plants were illegally cultivated on 50 bigha forestland by some unidentified person at Gahar village. Another 33,000 cannabis plants were found on 35 bigha forestland near Brahmganga forest.

The police said it would continue to exercise zero tolerance towards drugs. It would be ensured that the Manikaran valley did not become a narco-tourism destination, the police added.

