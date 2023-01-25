Crackdown on drug peddlers soon, says CPS

Palampur, January 24
The government will launch a crackdown against drug abuse in the state. An action plan in this regard is ready. All village wards, clusters, subdivisions and districts will be involved in the exercise, said Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail here today.
He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had taken cognisance of the reports published in various newspapers pertaining to drug menace in the state.
“The new government is making dedicated efforts to check drug abuse. There is a plan to constitute special police teams to arrest drug paddlers. Surveillance will be increased at interstate borders to check the movement of drug suppliers,” Butail said.
