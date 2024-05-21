Crackdown on illegal mining in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 20

In a special drive against illegal mining in the district, the Nurpur police have seized a JCB machine, one tipper and one tractor from Chakki rivulet near Kandwal and arrested four persons. Those arrested under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Mineral Act have been identified as Anil Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Rajat and Karan.

The police, during the past 24 hours, have also seized 14 vehicles, including four JCB and one Poclain machines, four tippers and six tractor-trolleys, engaged in extracting minerals illegally from Chakki, Chhonchh and Beas rivulets under Nurpur, Indora and Damtal police jurisdictions.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said nine vehicles and banned excavators were fined Rs 2.62 lakh, whereas challans for six vehicles had been submitted in judicial courts for legal action.

Enquiries reveal that mining mafia has adopted a new modus operandi. In order to avoid a direct police action, they hire private JCB and Poclain machines, besides vehicles to extract minerals from riverbed at night.

The private machinery engaged in illegal mining supplies raw material to stone crushers set up on the inter-state border areas in Nurpur police district.

While the stone crusher owners use their own machinery in extracting minerals from their leased areas, they use hired machinery for illegal mining in non-leased areas. Commenting on the development, the Nurpur SP said he was well aware of the issue and thorough investigation followed by strict action against illegal mining would be undertaken. He said the district police would intensify its drive against illegal mining and drug mafia.

