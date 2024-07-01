Cracked road near Kasumpti

THE Kasumpti-Chhota Shimla road near Kasumpti has started to develop cracks and needs to be repaired by the authorities. These cracks could lead to landslides if the area witnesses excessive rainfall in the coming days. The authorities are requested to kindly examine these cracks and take action to fix the road on priority. Anand, Shimla
Poor management at exam centres
STUDENTS had to face a lot of inconvenience while appearing for the Himachal Pradesh University examinations as many students were not provided proper seating in the examination centres. When students reached the university, they were not able to find their roll numbers on the seating plan. This is not acceptable and the authorities must take cognisance of this matter.
Abhilasha, Shimla
Roadside parking across Shimla
A lot of vehicles are parked on the Shimla roadsides, leading to frequent traffic jams. Many commuters are often late to their destinations due to this. The police are requested to take action against people who park their vehicles on the roadside. Nitin, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief