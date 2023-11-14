Cracker ban flouted across state, fireworks go on past midnight

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 13

The ban on traditional crackers across the state on Diwali went up in smoke as people burst crackers well beyond the prescribed time limit of two hour from 8 to 10 pm.

In line with the National Green Tribunal directives, the Himachal State Pollution Control Board had asked people to only burst green crackers which are less polluting than the traditional crackers. Despite the board trying to create awareness, people blatantly burst crackers well past midnight with there being no check from any government agency.

Apart from flouting the two-hour window for bursting crackers, the non-availability and lack of awareness on green crackers also made the situation worse. However, there were no reports of checking or fine being imposed on anyone for flouting the norms. The Himachal State Pollution Control Board said it would provide the air quality index at various locations in the state only tomorrow.

About 40 incidents of fire on Diwali night were reported from across the state, causing a loss of about Rs 1.13 crore loss. The main reason for these fire incidents was mainly due to bursting of crackers.

Two houses in Nankheri and one each in Badach panchayat and Padharni in Kullu were gutted in different fire incidents. A furniture showroom in Kinnaur and a shop in Kangra also caught fire, resulting in huge loss.

In an unfortunate incident, Dinesh, a 34-year-old Army personnel who was on his way to his native place in Chopal for Diwali, was killed in a car mishap.

