Cracks on bridge, Shimla train service off track

Shimla, June 22

The train service on the Kalka-Shimla railway track, a world heritage site, was suspended today after cracks were detected in bridge No. 800 between Jutogh and Summer Hill. The service will remain suspended for the next two days. Trains were sent back from Taradevi, 10 km from the state’s capital, causing inconvenience to passengers.

As per officials of Northern Railway, Ambala Division, the train movement was halted after minor cracks were detected in the bridge and repair work was initiated. The cavity filling work near the bridge is being carried out on a war-footing and all efforts are being made to restore the affected section at the earliest.

The schedule of 14 trains, including seven up town and seven down, has been affected. Train number 52457 (Kalka-Shimla), Mail Express (52453), Shivalik Deluxe (52451) will ply till Taradevi on June 23 and 24. Special Express (04506) and Himalayan Queen Express (52455) will ply till Kandaghat in Solan district and vice-versa. Further, Holiday Special (04563) will ply from Kalka till Barog in Solan. All seven pair of trains will run on June 23 and 24, with trains being short terminated/short originated at Taradevi, Kandaghat, Solan and Barog.

The development has come as a jolt to the tourism sector, besides a disappointment for the tourists, who had booked trains from Kalka to Shimla for the next two days. The train journey attracts lakhs of tourists from all over the country as well as the world.

In the current summer season, all trains on the Kalka-Shimla railway track have been booked in advance till July.

