Crash barrier not repaired

A crash barrier near the bifurcation of road to Kufri and Mashobra at Dhalli in Shimla has not been repaired for a long time. It was damaged after an apple-laden truck had crashed into the barrier. The crash barrier should be repaired at the earliest as it is a dangerous spot. — Ajay, Dhalli

Traffic jam on weekends

Limited parking spots in Shimla get packed on weekends due to the increase in the number of tourist arrivals. As a result, people park their vehicles along the road, leading to long traffic jams in the city. The police should be alert to regulate traffic during weekends. — Kiran, Shimla

Hoardings defacing properties

Hoardings being put up along roads and on private properties by political parties and candidates are defacing scenic locations in Kangra district. Authorities should restrain political parties and candidates from defacing scenic locations in the district. — Karnesh Singh, Kangra

