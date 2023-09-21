Create awareness about ‘Beti Bachao’ scheme, says DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 20

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has directed the officials concerned to increase awareness, especially in the gram panchayats with low sex ratio, about effectively implementing the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme.

Presiding over a review meeting, the DC emphasised the need to increase awareness regarding personal hygiene among girls and asked the district programme officer to prepare an action plan in that regard in coordination with various departments.

The achievements made under the nutrition campaign, Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana, Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, Mother Teresa Ashay Sambal Yojana, Sakhi One Stop Centre scheme, Widow Re-Marriage Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana were also reviewed at the meeting.

The DC asked the officials concerned to work in coordination with the staff to enhance the effectiveness of these schemes. He took a strict notice of the absence of child development project officers of Bharmour and Pangi from the meeting.

