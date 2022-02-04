Create awareness about IPRs, says Agri varsity V-C

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 3

Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSK HP Agriculture University, has underlined the importance and need for greater awareness and literacy about Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) among stakeholders. The Vice-Chancellor was addressing a two-day online conference on ‘IPRs: Steppingstone towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ here today.

Prof Chaudhary said the Protection of Plant Varieties & Farmers’ Rights Act (PPV&FRA), 2001, takes care of farmers, breeders and the seed industry in India. Different forms of IPRs were being applied in agriculture and allied sectors. While doing so, many problems were being encountered by researchers, policy planners, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

“Our university has pledged to take agriculture-related IPR issues in the state to a higher platform and has taken several initiatives in the recent past,” he informed. The IPR Cell of the university was actively engaged in helping farmers create awareness, get their crop varieties registered and get national awards. He also said that the university had directed the Krishi Vigyan Kendras to work on ‘One valley, one product’ scheme and campaign for ‘Vocal for Local’ to economically empower the farmers and horticulturists. —