Creativity at best: Students exhibit products made of plastic waste

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 13

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Keylong, in Lahaul and Spiti today displayed products made from plastic waste in an exhibition on the school premises.

The move by the school authorities was aimed at encouraging students of other schools to collect plastic waste to make various artefacts from it. It would play a crucial role to save the ecology of the area from plastic waste.

School Principal Ramesh Lal said, “A plastic waste artist, Manveer Singh of Delhi, had trained students to make different types of artwork with plastic waste. Students of senior secondary school, Malang, also participated in the workshop.”

“Inspired by Manveer Singh, the school authorities had organised a cleanliness drive at Keylong on Wednesday to collect plastic waste and make various artefacts from it to display them in an exhibition,” he added.” “Students made things like ibex, toys, bouquet, house, computer, school name plate, doll and broom from plastic waste. Manveer Singh was also present on this occasion and he was very happy to see the art of the students. He made a painting which depicted the environment of Lahaul,” said the Principal.

Zila Parishad member Kunga Bodh and pradhan of the Keylong panchayat Sonam Jangpo said there was a need to start an extensive awareness drive in the district at panchayat level.