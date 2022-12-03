CRI Director wins gold in powerlifting

Solan, December 2
Dr Dimple Kasana, Director, Central Research Institute, Kasauli, has won four gold medals in the 63 kg weight category, in the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship 2022 organised by the International Powerlifting Federation and New Zealand on November 30.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’
Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California
Will be extradited: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann