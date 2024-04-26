Kullu: Cricket match held to promote SVEEP activities

KULLU, APRil 25
A friendly cricket match was held between the district administration and Press Club of Kullu to promote Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities here today.
During her address Kullu DC Torul S Raveesh said the election department has been running many activities through SVEEP with the aim of increasing the voting percentage in Kullu district in the Lok Sabha elections. She said the slogan of “Kullu ka youth chalega booth” had been given to motivate the young voters.
“These teams are organising programmes in educational institutions and in the villages to make voters aware about voting,” she said.
The team of district administration headed by Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran remained victorious. The administration team scored 136 runs in 20 overs by losing 5 wickets while the team of Press Club got all out by scoring 104 runs in 14.5 overs. The DC honoured the members of the winning team and the Press Club.
