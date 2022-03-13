Cricket talent hunt begins in Churah

Chamba, March 12
Deputy Speaker Hans Raj yesterday inaugurated the district-level cricket mahakumbh (talent hunt) from the Churah stadium. The mahakumbh is being organised by the District Cricket Association.
Dr Hans Raj said the mahakumbh began in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and the District Cricket Association.
The cricket training centre of the HPCA was also functional at Churah, Dr Hans Raj said, adding that the cricket mahakumbh would also give better opportunities to the locals to showcase their talent.
Training camps would also be organised for the youth during the competition, he said, adding that the first competition would be held at the block level followed by the district-level competition while the grand finale of the best two teams would be held in Chandigarh.
He said to promote sports activities in Churah, a sports academy was also proposed.
DCA convener Manuj Sharma was also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war
Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed
122 Punjab politicians lose security cover
Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list