Cricket talent hunt begins in Churah

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 12

Deputy Speaker Hans Raj yesterday inaugurated the district-level cricket mahakumbh (talent hunt) from the Churah stadium. The mahakumbh is being organised by the District Cricket Association.

Dr Hans Raj said the mahakumbh began in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and the District Cricket Association.

The cricket training centre of the HPCA was also functional at Churah, Dr Hans Raj said, adding that the cricket mahakumbh would also give better opportunities to the locals to showcase their talent.

Training camps would also be organised for the youth during the competition, he said, adding that the first competition would be held at the block level followed by the district-level competition while the grand finale of the best two teams would be held in Chandigarh.

He said to promote sports activities in Churah, a sports academy was also proposed.

DCA convener Manuj Sharma was also present.