Cricket tourney ends in a draw

Pinegrove School, Dharampur, and Vasant Valley School, New Delhi, emerged as the joint winners in the three-day cricket tournament held at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. The final match between the two teams ended in a draw due to bad weather. Lawrence School, Sanawar, La Martiniere College, Luckhnow, Pinegrove School, Dharampur, Punjab Public School, Nahba, Vasant Valley High School, New Delhi, Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, and Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, participated in the tournament. The tournament is held in the memory of Major RK Von Goldstein, the former Headmaster of the school.

Gurukul Investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony of Gurukul International Senior Secondary School, Solan, was presided over by Col Vikramjeet Singh Panag, Chief Commanding officer of NCC, Boys Battalion. Shradha Thakur was appointed as the Head Girl and Dhairya Sharma was made the Head Boy, both of Class XII, for the senior wing. Dhwani Bansal was appointed as the Head Girl and Arav Chandel as the Head Boy, both of Class V, for the junior wing. The students’ council took a pledge to hold the school motto of “Modernity with tradition” in high esteem. Col Panag exhorted them to uphold the values and reminded them that their position comes a responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers.

Date for HPU forms extended

The date to fill the forms for entrance tests for various PG courses at Himachal Pradesh University has been extended till May 14. The decision has been taken following students’ demand in this regard.