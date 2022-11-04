Crime against women rose in 5 yrs: CPM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

CPM central committee member Subhashini Ali today said women safety had worsened in the past five years in the state.

“There has been a sharp rise in crime against women, especially Dalit women. I hold the BJP government responsible for the deteriorating situation,” said Ali, who held a rally in the Theog constituency. CPM’s candidate Rakesh Singha is contesting from the Theog constituency.

She said she had sensed deep anger among people against the BJP government and several CPM candidates were likely to win.

“Despite the high-pitch campaign, in which the BJP has unleashed an army of leaders, people are not responding. They are clearly upset with the BJP and this massive campaign will be of no use to the BJP,” she said.