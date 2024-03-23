Criminal law quiz at HP National Law University

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

A quiz contest was held at the HP National Law University (HPNLU) on the theme ‘Criminal Laws: Old and New’ in the wake of the new criminal statutes introduced this year.

The two-day intellectual battle witnessed the participation of 18 teams from various academic years of the university.

After a series of rounds and tie-breakers, ‘Team Criminal Mind’ from the 5th year emerged victorious. Following closely, ‘Team Losers’ from the 2nd year claimed the runner-up position.

Officiating Vice-Chancellor Chanchal Kumar and Registrar SS Jaswal were present at the event, which was organised by the faculty chairperson of the quiz committee Ruchi Gupta, along with Ambika and Pushpanjali Sood.

