Criminal law quiz at HP National Law University

Shimla, March 22
A quiz contest was held at the HP National Law University (HPNLU) on the theme ‘Criminal Laws: Old and New’ in the wake of the new criminal statutes introduced this year.
The two-day intellectual battle witnessed the participation of 18 teams from various academic years of the university.
After a series of rounds and tie-breakers, ‘Team Criminal Mind’ from the 5th year emerged victorious. Following closely, ‘Team Losers’ from the 2nd year claimed the runner-up position.
Officiating Vice-Chancellor Chanchal Kumar and Registrar SS Jaswal were present at the event, which was organised by the faculty chairperson of the quiz committee Ruchi Gupta, along with Ambika and Pushpanjali Sood.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...