Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 17

Despite the authorities concerned launching a crackdown, illegal sand mining continues unabated in Neugal and Mol rivulets in Thural area of Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal.

The illegal activity has been going on round the clock, resulting in large-scale environmental degradation.

Sai Maila, Bair Ghatta and Dagera bridge areas are the worst hit where sand and gravel are being excavated with the help of JCB machines.

Following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the state government had banned mining in the Neugal riverbed. Being a major drinking water source, the river is a lifeline for the lower areas of Palampur. The government has already cancelled various mining lease permits in the local rivers. The roads leading to different mining sites in the Neugal have also been dismantled.

Talking to The Tribune, a few residents said they had complained several times on the government helpline, but to no avail.

Batthan panchayat (near Thural) pradhan Seema Devi and up-pradhan Sat Pal said illegal mining was not only creating an environmental imbalance, but was also causing huge loss to the exchequer. Claiming that mining was underway at five-six sites, the duo alleged the Dagera bridge over the Neugal was facing a threat.

Local youths Ashwani Pandit and Varun Bhuria, who have launched a campaign against illegal mining in Thural, said unscientific excavation was leading to deforestation, landslides and flash floods. Over 25,000 hectares of land had been affected in Sulah and Jaisinghpur subdivisions, resulting in drastic reshaping of the landscape, they alleged. They said illegal mining was also posing a threat to irrigation and drinking water supply schemes, local paths, village roads, bridges and cremation grounds.

Dheera SDM Ashish Sharma said 20 persons had been booked for illegal mining over the past week and penalties had been slapped on violators. “Most of the routes leading to the mining sites have been dismantled. Raids are being conducted while the police are intercepting heavy vehicles to check these for smuggling of any mining material. The gaps, if any, will be bridged,” he said.