CRIMINAL NEXUS: Stringent measures to check illegal mining yield little fruit in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 10

Despite serious observations made by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against large-scale illegal mining in the Beas and its tributaries in Kangra district, the menace is going on unchecked.

A major crackdown was launched by the state police and the Mining Department against illegal mining in Dheera and Jaisinghpur subdivisions after recent flash floods that damaged property worth crores of rupees. However, there seems to have been little impact, particularly in Mol and Neugal khuds near Panapper village, where the practice is rampant.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said he had initiated stringent measures to check the menace. He had directed the police to book illegal miners under Section 379 of the IPC for stealing public property, which is a non-bailable offence. The state government has already authorised all SDMs to confiscate the property of illegal miners and allowed them to auction the same to recover the fines. Despite this, the mining mafia is still active.

During a visit to different sites in Jaisinghpur and Dheera subdivisions, it was seen that no illegal mining was under way in the Neugal river near Thural, an area notorious for such activities. However, in Mol khud of the Sanhoon panchayat and in the Neugal river near Panapper village of Sulah, a number of tippers and trucks were seen extracting sand, stone, gravels and other mining material from the rivulets with the help of JCB machines.

In the absence of any check from the police and the Mining Department, the illegal trade has flourished in this area.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma, while talking to The Tribune, said the police had launched a massive campaign against the mining mafia in Kangra. It had registered dozens of cases against the defaulters and also impounded their vehicles in the past one week.

He said without the cooperation of local people, illegal mining could not be controlled. He asked the panchayat to come forward to protect the environment of their jurisdiction.

Repeated efforts were made to contact District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia on his phone, but he did take the calls.