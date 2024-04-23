Criminals having a free run in Himachal, says Una MLA Satpal Satti

Our Correspondent

Una, April 22

Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti today said the law and order was at the lowest ebb in the state with criminals daring to commit heinous crimes in broad daylight and that too publicly.

Satti, in a press note issued here, said the recent incident in Palampur where a girl student was assaulted just a few metres away from the police station, speaks volumes of the fearlessness of criminals. “Had people not shown courage to pin down the assailant, the girl might have been killed,” he added.

Satti said that two days ago, some miscreants tried to abduct a college girl in Una city. The incident took place on the highway when the girl was returning home from her college, he added. The police were still clueless about the persons involved in the incident.

Satti alleged that various mafias, including mining, liquor, forest and drugs, were flourishing in the state. He added that deep holes had been dug up in the Swan riverbed by the mining mafia and thefts were now a routine.

He alleged that the government was victimising political opponents by filing false cases against them.

