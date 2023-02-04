Criteria for tobacco-free village discussed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 3

The Centre for Advancing Tobacco Control in Himachal Pradesh (CATCH) led by Dr Sunil Kumar Raina, Head of Department Community Medicine, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, organised a meeting for panchayati raj institutions at Baroh block in Kangra district today to discuss the implementation of the ‘Tobacco-Free Village’ programme.

Dr Sakshi Supehia, Project Coordinator, CATCH, welcomed the participants and apprised them about the initiatives taken by the centre. Dr Aishwarya, District Coordinator, CATCH, gave a presentation on the impact of tobacco on health and the criteria of making a village tobacco free. As many as 70 persons attended the meeting.

