Criteria for tobacco-free village discussed

Dharamsala, February 3
The Centre for Advancing Tobacco Control in Himachal Pradesh (CATCH) led by Dr Sunil Kumar Raina, Head of Department Community Medicine, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, organised a meeting for panchayati raj institutions at Baroh block in Kangra district today to discuss the implementation of the ‘Tobacco-Free Village’ programme.
Dr Sakshi Supehia, Project Coordinator, CATCH, welcomed the participants and apprised them about the initiatives taken by the centre. Dr Aishwarya, District Coordinator, CATCH, gave a presentation on the impact of tobacco on health and the criteria of making a village tobacco free. As many as 70 persons attended the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...