Crocodile spotted for first time in Beas river in Himachal's Kangra

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 22

As heavy rains have been battering Himachal Pradesh for the past three days, 25 people have reportedly been killed while 10 others are missing in rain-related incidents.

During this unprecedented monsoon across the state, most of the rivers and rivulets in the state are in spate. Normal life has been completely paralyzed and a number of villages are still without power supply and drinking water.

Among all these calamities, a 15-feet crocodile has been spotted in Beas river for the first time, creating panic among people residing along the river as well as fishermen.

A video of a crocodile in Beas river near Dehara Gopipur area has gone viral on the internet. The Wildlife department has also swung into action and is on the lookout for the crocodile.

As per reports, the crocodile crawled out of Beas river after water rose to dangerous levels due to heavy rainfall and flash floods.