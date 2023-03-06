Cross-FIR after SFI, ABVP members clash

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

A cross-FIR has been registered in connection with a clash that took place at Girls College RKMV, Shimla, last evening.

ABVP and SFI members have filed separate complaints at the Sadar police station accusing each other of assault. The police have now started investigating the matter.

SFI members alleged that ABVP members attacked SFI activist Diksha Chauhan. In the complaint, SFI members stated that they were preparing for Women’s Day on the college campus when the incident took place.

ABVP members, in their complaint, alleged that SFI members thrashed them with batons. ABVP activist Parvi, in her complaint, mentioned that some girls misbehaved with her when she was eating momos in Longwood with some girls. “I was also attacked with sticks by SFI members,” she alleged.