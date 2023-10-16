Crushers operating 'illegally' on temple land in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 15

The working of the Damtal temple administration in Himachal’s Kangra has come under question as more than 10 stone crushers have allegedly been operating on its land illegally. The issue came to light during a visit to the site recently by a few Himachal MLAs, who were part of the Vidhan Sabha’s ‘Local Funds Audit Committee’.

Flouting norms Issue flagged by members of a Vidhan Sabha committee during a recent visit

Kangra Deputy Commissioner has formed a three-member probe committee

Crushers said to be controlled by politically influential people

Headed by Congress MLA from Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, the committee has questioned allowing the crushers on the shrine’s property. The land measures around 5,500 kanals and is spread across Punjab and Himachal.

The temple was under the control of a ‘mahant’ (chief priest) until 11 years ago when it was handed over to the state government following directions from the Supreme Court. Sources said a few influential persons who had taken the land on lease from the ‘mahant’ before the apex court order had now taken the litigation route to avert eviction. The crushers, they said, had been operating without approvals from the mining, pollution and environment departments.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, who as the district head controls the temple, said as per the mining policy, a temple’s land couldn’t be used for mining. “A three-member committee has been formed under the Indora SDM to look into the matter. Action will be taken once the report comes,” he said.

Interestingly, it’s the first time an investigation committee has been formed even though illegal mining was taking place for years. A portion of the land, especially close to Pathankot airport, was prone to illegal mining, sources said, adding the authorities had been dithering on action as the crushers were controlled by politically influential people.

Kewal Singh Pathania, Congress MLA from Shahpur who too was part of the Assembly committee, said they would visit the temple properties soon.

#Dharamsala #Kangra