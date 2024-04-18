CS exam: BDO gets 438th rank

Shimla, April 17
Block Development Officer, Totu, Anmol has got the 438th position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.
Anmol (30) had also topped the Himachal Administrative Services examination.
Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap congratulated Anmol, who paid a courtesy call on his office. Anmol is currently posted as BDO in the Totu development block of Shimla district.
Anmol’s father Krishan Chand had also served as an HAS officer. His mother Usha Devi is a Zila Parishad member from the Baldwara ZP ward.
His younger brother is also preparing for competitive exams.
Anmol is a resident of Chukku Tanda village under the Paonta gram panchayat of the Sarkaghat sub-division in Mandi district. He did his primary education at Kendriya Vidyalaya. After this, he did civil engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur and MTech from IIT Delhi. Anmol said he was inspired to join the administrative service after seeing his father serve people. He gave the credit of his achievement to his parents who, he said, supported him in his endeavour.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran
Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats
Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur