CS exam: BDO gets 438th rank

Shimla, April 17

Block Development Officer, Totu, Anmol has got the 438th position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Anmol (30) had also topped the Himachal Administrative Services examination.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap congratulated Anmol, who paid a courtesy call on his office. Anmol is currently posted as BDO in the Totu development block of Shimla district.

Anmol’s father Krishan Chand had also served as an HAS officer. His mother Usha Devi is a Zila Parishad member from the Baldwara ZP ward.

His younger brother is also preparing for competitive exams.

Anmol is a resident of Chukku Tanda village under the Paonta gram panchayat of the Sarkaghat sub-division in Mandi district. He did his primary education at Kendriya Vidyalaya. After this, he did civil engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur and MTech from IIT Delhi. Anmol said he was inspired to join the administrative service after seeing his father serve people. He gave the credit of his achievement to his parents who, he said, supported him in his endeavour.

