CSK Agriculture University acquires 3 drones for use in farming

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 3

CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, has acquired three drones for demonstration and use in farming, according to Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary.

Training farmers The university will use the newly acquired drones to demonstrate their spraying capabilities and the mapping of crop area. It will give farmers an exposure to the drone technology. Prof HK Chaudhary, VC of CSK vasity

After getting funds from the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research at Ludhiana, the university had taken a lead in drone purchase, the VC said today.

Under the project, three agricultural spray drones have been purchased for giving demonstration to farmers at Palampur, eight Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 13 research stations across the state.

“The drone technology is emerging at a fast pace for agricultural use. The farm sector is likely to be the second largest user of drones in the world over the next five years,” he said.

The VC said the use of drone technology in agriculture could help reduce time and increase efficiency in soil and field analysis, crop monitoring and surveillance, spraying for pest control and nutrient application.

Initially, three university scientists have acquired the Director-General of Civil Aviation certified remote plane aircraft licence for operating drones. They will give a demonstration to farmers and train other university scientists as regards drone policies and flying rules.

The VC said the university would work on the economic viability of this technology in the hills and come out with recommendations on the use of drones in farming. This endeavour would open new vistas in the area of artificial intelligence and precision farming, he added.