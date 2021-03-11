CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, student to get Rs 20 lakh US scholarship

Palampur, May 29
An MSc student of the CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, has been selected for doctoral studies, under a full scholarship programme, by the Clemson University, USA.
The university vice-chancellor (VC) said B Jabez Raju, a student of the Department of Entomology in the College of Agriculture, would be provided a scholarship of Rs 20 lakh per annum for the next six year by the US government.
Raju said his research work would be based on insects and cancer, which might also help in treating the infection in humans. Raju completed his graduation from Agriculture University, Guntur, in Andhra Pradesh and thereafter he passed the national examination of ICAR and got admission at CSK HP Agriculture University.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned
Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP
Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...
Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report
But Punjab DGP defends it