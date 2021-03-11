CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, student to get Rs 20 lakh US scholarship

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 29

An MSc student of the CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, has been selected for doctoral studies, under a full scholarship programme, by the Clemson University, USA.

The university vice-chancellor (VC) said B Jabez Raju, a student of the Department of Entomology in the College of Agriculture, would be provided a scholarship of Rs 20 lakh per annum for the next six year by the US government.

Raju said his research work would be based on insects and cancer, which might also help in treating the infection in humans. Raju completed his graduation from Agriculture University, Guntur, in Andhra Pradesh and thereafter he passed the national examination of ICAR and got admission at CSK HP Agriculture University.